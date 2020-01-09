United Fresh fifth annual BrandStorm moves to Austin, TX

PRESS RELEASE

United Fresh’s fifth annual BrandStorm February 10-12, 2020, will take place in Austin, TX after four consecutive years in San Francisco, CA.

Held at the University of Texas at Austin’s AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, the event boasts the only annual opportunity for produce marketers to gather to dive into marketing education, idea-sharing and innovative dialogue with peers and colleagues alike.

BrandStorm, a project of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council, has been developed to engage all levels of brand and marketing professionals in the produce industry looking to enhance their knowledge of marketing strategies, tools and innovations.

"BrandStorm gets more and more exciting each year,” said Mark Munger, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at 4Earth Farms and Chair of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council.

“This year, I’m most looking forward to the energy and excitement that a new city can bring to a creative event like this. I know Austin will provide an exciting atmosphere for learning and exploration."

The signature BrandStorm Tour will take place on Monday, February 10 in the heart of Austin where an exclusive group of attendees will have access to the marketing teams behind some of the biggest brands in the Lone Star State.

Following the tour, all BrandStorm attendees will gather at the Welcome Reception at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center. On Tuesday, February 11, the education storm rolls in early with a breakfast general session followed by a day of idea deluge. Attendees will choose from over 20 topics in workshops and X-Change sessions.

BrandStorm will conclude on Wednesday, February 12 with a breakfast panel followed by a half-day of education, wrapping up after the closing lunch general session.

This event is an annual must-attend for all members of your marketing team,” said Kim St George, Vice President, Business Development, Renaissance Food Group and and Vice Chair of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council.

“I find a level of renewed energy and excitement each year I attend. The content is timely and always spurs new strategies for our team to adopt."

New this year, the industry is being asked to make it rain ideas! Industry marketers are encouraged to submit marketing topics that most impact their role for consideration to be included in this year’s programming.

Make it rain ideas here: http://www.unitedfreshbrandstorm.org/make-it-rain.

United Fresh members can attend BrandStorm for $695 with discounts offered to marketing teams (from the same company) at the reduced rate of $645 each when you register two or more colleagues.

Non-members can attend for $895. You can register here: www.unitedfreshbrandstorm.org.

Again this year, companies who are committed to exhibit at United Fresh 2020 Convention & Expo, June 16-18 in San Diego can take advantage of the 2020 Exhibitor Value Package which includes one free BrandStorm registration for a member of your marketing staff who would be a first-time BrandStorm attendee.

For more information about the 2020 Exhibitor Value Package, contact John Toner, Vice President, Convention & Industry Collaboration at 202-303-3424.

For more information about BrandStorm education, registration or to sponsor at the event, contact Mary Coppola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at 202-303-3425.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.

We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce.

Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.