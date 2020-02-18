Hans Sauter takes over global sustainability duties at fresh Del Monte Produce - FreshFruitPortal.com

Leader In Sustainable Produce And Foods Has Fresh New Face Pushing Innovation Efforts Into Future

Coral Gables, FL – Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has appointed Hans Sauter as the Company’s first Chief Sustainability Officer. Under Sauter’s leadership, Fresh Del Monte Produce will continue its efforts to focus heavily on sustainability throughout the business, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of working towards A Better World Tomorrow.

“If there is anything I’ve learned during my time with Del Monte, it is that we have to keep our eyes to the future,” Sauter said. “We want to expand our sustainability initiatives and commit to our performance, people, and our planet. That’s how we build a Better World Tomorrow.”

In its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report, Fresh Del Monte Produce vowed to continue its initiatives, focusing its efforts on the following key areas:

Sustainably Sourced Products: increasing its global volume sourced from certified sustainable farms;

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: lessening its contribution of greenhouse gasses by investing in a new fleet of vessels and in various renewable energy projects, including the installation of solar panels at various facilities;

Protecting Wildlife While Promoting Biodiversity: continue supporting reforestation efforts in the areas Del Monte farms;

Promote Growth of Communities: providing more educational opportunities to students and adult learners; and

Applying Responsible Farming Techniques: preserving the production potential of our lands, conserving water, and reducing waste throughout the supply chain.

In his new role, Sauter will maintain and advance projects and partnerships that commit to the health and wellbeing of our planet, ensuring for a Better World Tomorrow.

For more information on Fresh Del Monte Produce and its sustainability efforts, please visit: http://www.freshdelmonte.com/Sustainability

