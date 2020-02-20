Zespri young and healthy virtual adventure launched - FreshFruitPortal.com

Zespri, ASICS and the Young and Healthy Charitable Trust have launched the 2020 Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure aimed at encouraging primary children and their families to eat better, exercise more and to lead more environmentally conscious lives.

CEO Dan Mathieson says Zespri is proud to support the challenge which will make a real difference to the lives of the thousands of young New Zealanders.

“The programme will help teach our children the importance of eating well, exercising and taking care of our environment – values that are at the core of Zespri’s identity.

“As one of the world’s largest fresh produce brands, and an industry focused on helping people, communities and the environment around the world thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, we’re incredibly proud to be involved.”

Mr Mathieson says Zespri this year announced a series of sustainability targets, aimed at ensuring the benefits of the kiwifruit industry’s growth continue to be shared, and that the industry continues to grow in the right way.

“The Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure is our first nationwide community investment programme, designed to bring Zespri’s purpose to life and make a real difference. Our ambition is to partner with local communities on healthy lifestyle programmes in all major Zespri markets by 2022 – starting with our children here in New Zealand.

“We need to continually invest in the skills, leadership, and the wellbeing of our people and land for our industry, and our communities, to thrive in the long term.

“The challenge starts in term four this year and we’re really excited about the positive benefits a programme like this will bring.”

Founder of the Young and Healthy Charitable Trust and Virtual Adventure creator Kim Harvey is thrilled to kick off the 2020 challenge, and for even more kiwi kids to sign up this year.

“With Zespri's support I can’t wait to bring the challenge to over 20,000 primary school students across Aotearoa at no cost to the participants. The Virtual Adventure is so much fun, and a great way to inspire and motivate our future generations to live an active life, and develop healthy habits to help them be the best they can be,” says Ms Harvey.

“In the six-week challenge, students are taken on a virtual journey around the globe. They earn points in the real world to move their team by tracking their daily activity and healthy behaviours, like eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, drinking water, getting enough sleep and not spending too much time on screens.

“The programme encourages kids to also think about sustainability and how healthy habits can contribute to a healthier environment. Eating more fruit and vegetables could reduce packaging, and by walking or biking as often as possible, they’ll create less pollution.”

Global lifestyle brand ASICSNZ is also on board, with four sporting ambassadors ready to lend a hand on the adventure.

“Supporting the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure is a perfect fit with our brand values and we and our ASICS Ambassadors are excited to see the kids of New Zealand benefit from such a valuable programme,” says Jason Niles.

The ASICS ambassadors recreated as avatars to support kids on the journey include a superstar cast from top NZ sporting codes, including; Kane Williamson, Samantha Charlton, Ardie Savea and Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Registrations for the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure are now open. Schools and teachers can register their interest by visiting www.youngandhealthy.org.nz, or by emailing kim.harvey@youngandhealthy.org.nz

The Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure complements Zespri’s ongoing community investment initiatives, including: Surf Life Saving, the Ōtanewainuku Kiwi Trust, Youth Search and Rescue, and Good Neighbour.

About Young and Healthy Charitable Trust

The Young and Healthy Trust was launched by Kim Harvey in 2019. During her career in the health, fitness and wellbeing industry, Kim saw the struggles many adults faced in creating healthy lifestyles when their health and wellbeing depended on it. Young and Healthy is designed to encourage and support children create their best health and wellbeing and influence their whānau to get involved too.

About Zespri

With global operating revenue of NZ$3.1 billion in 2018/19, Zespri is one of the world's most successful horticulture marketing companies and the Zespri brand is recognised as the world leader in premium quality kiwifruit. Based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, we are 100 percent owned by current or past kiwifruit growers, and employ over 600 people in New Zealand, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

On behalf of our 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers based elsewhere, Zespri manages kiwifruit innovation and supply management, distribution management and marketing of Zespri Green, Zespri SunGold, Zespri Organic, Zespri Gold, Zespri Sweet Green and Zespri Red Kiwifruit.