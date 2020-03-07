Elon Musk's brother plans to open 'Super Farm' - FreshFruitPortal.com

The younger brother of U.S. industrial designer and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk has started an indoor farming company and plans to open a 'Super Farm', CNN reports.

Kimbal Musk who was named "Global Social Entrepreneur" of the year by the World Economic Forum in 2017, started Square Roots in Brooklyn, in 2016. The company's mission is to bring fresh, local food to cities around the world by empowering younger generations to participate in urban farming.

Musk said the company plans to open a Square Roots "Super Farm" — with 25 climate-controlled shipping containers, cold storage, biosecurity infrastructure and everything else needed to run a vertical farm at scale — in less than three months. Since its inception, Square Roots has grown more than 120 varieties of crops, including greens, vegetables and strawberries. The company isn't the first of its kind. Startups like Silicon Valley's Plenty,which was founded in 2013 and is backed by Jeff Bezos, are also beginning to dominate the space. "Environmentalists, urban farmers, architects, agronomists, and public health experts, among others, have been joining this mini revolution as they partner to work out a way to salvage a food-scarce, ultra-urbanized future," Kheir Al-Kodmany, a professor of sustainable urban design at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said in a report.

