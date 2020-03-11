Three Dutch start-ups win challenge Mexico - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

GreenTech Americas organized in cooperation with the Dutch Embassy, the Netherlands Business Support Office and KLM, a start-up challenge. Three winners, namely Gearbox Innovations, Nature Does (AND) Biopharma BV and Evja, were selected from a large group of entries.

The goal of the challenge is to give start-ups the opportunity to present their innovative and sustainable solutions to the Latin American Horticulture market during GreenTech Americas. The show will be held from March 24 to 26, 2020, at the Congress Center, Querétaro Mexico.

Start-up challenge

GreenTech is all about innovation and knowledge exchange. To give an extra impulse to the sector and help the growers and breeders with innovative solutions, the start-up challenge was launched. This challenge gives young and innovative companies from the Netherlands a chance to get in touch with the Latin American market.

The 3 winners

Gearbox Innovations is enhancing growers, breeders and traders to work smarter every day with the use of vision, artificial intelligence & robotic solutions. Gearbox creates future colleagues who measure and robotize quality and growth, in order to optimize the cultivation process, to save costs and to increase product quality. They make sure growers can work smarter by using high-tech solutions and data-driven decision making;

is enhancing growers, breeders and traders to work smarter every day with the use of vision, artificial intelligence & robotic solutions. Gearbox creates future colleagues who measure and robotize quality and growth, in order to optimize the cultivation process, to save costs and to increase product quality. They make sure growers can work smarter by using high-tech solutions and data-driven decision making; As Nature Does (AND) Biopharma BV contributes to the management of pathogen and pest populations with the patented DNA self-inhibition principle (WO2014020624A2). With collaborative efforts from agriculture, input of providers, policymakers, insurance providers and endeavors to create a solution for invasive problems in horticulture and agriculture, exploiting Nature’s way of managing populations with extracellular DNA and modeling techniques;

contributes to the management of pathogen and pest populations with the patented DNA self-inhibition principle (WO2014020624A2). With collaborative efforts from agriculture, input of providers, policymakers, insurance providers and endeavors to create a solution for invasive problems in horticulture and agriculture, exploiting Nature’s way of managing populations with extracellular DNA and modeling techniques; With Evjafarmers can improve the quality and quantity of their yield, efficiently managing water and chemicals for minimal environmental impact. Evja is helping growers to boost their crops with a mix of sensors, artificial intelligence and predictive agronomic models.

Prizes

The 3 winners have won a flight ticket to Mexico and a booth at the show. They are also able to pitch their innovation or business idea at a timeslot on the GreenTech Stage during one of the three days of the show.

About GreenTech Americas

GreenTech Americas is a spin-off of GreenTech Amsterdam with the goal to meet the needs of regional growers, breeders and suppliers. GreenTech Americas will enable a greater exchange of knowledge, experiences, and success stories of the horticultural industry from Mexico and its region. The show is organized by RAI Amsterdam and Tarsus México. Please find more information and to register at www.greentech.nl.

About GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held Monday 8 – Wednesday 10 June 2020. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals. GreenTech focuses on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face. All Dutch front runners, greenhouse builders and suppliers are present. Last year a total of 12,489 professionals from 114 countries visited GreenTech Amsterdam.

More information via www.greentech.nl or follow:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube