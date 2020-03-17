Stonefruit prices in the U.S. market - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

In this week's installment, we wanted to take a look at U.S. market prices of stonefruit - nectarines, peaches and plums - from Chile, which currently the only supplier at this time of year according to USDA data.

Nectarines

We're going to start with nectarines. Although their prices have experienced a sharp decline in prices over the last few weeks, they are currently higher than the last three seasons at the same point.

In the chart below we can see that in week 11, the average price of conventional nectarines was US$1.57 per kilo, which is up 14% on 2018-19.

Chilean conventional nectarine prices (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

Peaches

The next stonefruit category we'll look at is peaches. After experiencing a few weeks with prices below the last season amid a decline in recent weeks, prices have recovered and are now running higher than the 2018-19 campaign.

In week 11, prices were on average US$1.55 per kilo, which is 15% up on last year.

Chilean conventional peach prices (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

Plums

Prices of conventional peaches in the last six weeks have remained good and stable, running higher than the last three seasons.

In week 11 the average price was US$1.96 per kilo, which is a whole 23% up on last season.

Chilean conventional plum prices (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here)

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 20 fruits we currently track.