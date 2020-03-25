Retail produce sales spike as consumers react to Covid-19 - FreshFruitPortal.com

The U.S. grocery sector has seen a huge jump in produce prices as consumers demand more during the economic uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supermarket sales indicate a strong demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, according to a report Monday by Category Partners.

An analysis of Nielsen U.S. data for the week ending Mar. 7 reveals that the produce sector of retail sales grew 3.8%. The spike in sales then increased 23.2% the following week.

Of these sales, fruit sales are up 18.8% for the week of Mar. 14. Vegetable sales, on the other hand, managed to surpass the growth of fruit with a gain of 27.3% as compared to the same week last year.

Less perishable fresh produce like potatoes and fresh tomatoes - 45% and 42% in respective sales growth - are outpacing other categories.

Also for the fruit and veggie industry, sales in frozen fruits jumped 73.2% from last year this time and frozen vegetables rose 68.9%.