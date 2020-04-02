Nic Jooste leaves Jupiter for future in sustainability initiates - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

The Jupiter Group today announced that Nic Jooste will be leaving the company at the end of April 2020.

Jooste worked for Cool Fresh International BV for 20 years, where he was responsible for marketing, communication and corporate social responsibility.

Following the acquisition of Cool Fresh International by Jupiter Group in May 2019, Nic was involved in integrating operations with regards to CSR and Business Development.

Hugo Vermeulen, European Director of Jupiter: ‘Nic was a valuable member of Cool Fresh International’s management team for many years, and we wish him success in his future activities where he will be focussing on sustainability initiatives with a measurable impact for all parties involved’.

Nic Jooste: ‘Working with Jupiter’s young and dynamic team has been a great experience.

I enjoyed the energy and dedication that the team showed in striving for excellence in fresh produce.

The future for Jupiter is bright, and I hope there will be scope for collaboration that could lead to even greater achievements in sustainability’.