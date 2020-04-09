Driscoll’s to deploy more than US$4M in charitable funds in response to the Covid-19 pandemic - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Driscoll’s will deploy more than US$4m in global charitable funds across health clinics, food banks, fresh berry donations and other community resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a market leader in fresh produce, Driscoll’s plays an essential role in feeding the world and is compelled during these challenging times to support the communities who are working tirelessly to bring fresh, healthy berries to families.

Funds are being distributed across diverse geographical growing regions, including US$2.5m for the U.S. and Canada, US$1m for Central Mexico and Baja and $500,000 for Europe and Morocco.

In addition, $500,000 in fresh berry donations will be delivered to the first responders and hospitals in New York City for their courageous efforts working on the frontlines.

In an open Letter to the Community, J. Miles Reiter, Chairman and CEO of Driscoll’s, outlined the company’s commitment to: protect the health and safety of all their employees and those in their broader enterprise; uphold food safety commitments to deliver fresh, nutritious fruit to consumers; and to assess and respond on how best to support their growing regions around the world.

As part of the US$4m in charitable funds, the first US$1m in cash donations were deployed in mid-March to augment health care services in California, one of Driscoll’s largest growing regions.

The below California clinics each received a cash donation of $250,000 to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic:

“We believe it’s our responsibility during these challenging times to support communities who are working tirelessly to bring fresh, healthy berries to families,” said Reiter.

Agriculture is an impactful kind of business that relies on human and environmental resources. We are responsible for what we do and how we do it, and are moving quickly to deploy donated resources for the largest community impact.”

Beyond the immediate needs of health services in California, food distribution was identified as the next critical community need.

California’s shelter-in-place orders have left food banks and pantries with few volunteers and thousands of families in need of food delivery to their homes.

To continue serving food to these families, $600K in cash donations and $100K in product donations have been released to the following California organizations:

“While our hope is that our donated resources positively impact communities in which our berries are grown and harvested, it’s going to take a commitment from the entire agriculture industry in order to properly support growers, farmworkers and their families and ensure families have access to fresh produce,” said Reiter.

“We’re pleased that members of the produce industry have been committing resources during this time of need to support local food banks, healthcare providers and workers across the entire food supply chain.”

Driscoll’s is matching donations up to $200k for its employees and independent growers to further ignite the spirit of giving.

About Driscoll's

Driscoll's is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.

With more than 100 years of farming heritage and hundreds of independent growers around the world, Driscoll's is passionate about growing great tasting berries.

Driscoll's exclusive patented berry varieties are developed through years of research using only traditional breeding methods. Driscoll's is the trusted brand for Only the Finest Berries.

Driscoll’s Charitable Giving

Formally established in 2001, Driscoll’s Charitable Giving allocates a percentage of Driscoll’s profits to its charitable funds for community support where Driscoll’s independent growers work and grow berries.

With the goal of connecting and fostering a thriving community in each unique place where Driscoll’s berries are grown, three ways of giving have been established: grants, employee giving and sponsorships. The Community Foundation of Santa Cruz and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation manage the distribution of the funds.

To learn more about our Charitable Efforts, please visit: https://www.driscolls.com/about/charitable-giving