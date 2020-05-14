Peruvian fruit exports grew sharply in March - FreshFruitPortal.com

The value of Peruvian fruit exports in March increased by 37% year-on-year to US$253m even as Covid-19 spread rapidly around the world and in many of the country's key markets, local media reports.

During the first quarter of the year, shipments increased by 20% totaling just over US$1bn, according to Gestion, which cited data by Peru's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur)

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, Sayuri Bayona, said that the increase in fruit shipments in the third month of the year was mainly due to the increase in avocado and grape exports.

Peruvian avocado exports soared by 225% to US$116m in March and by 210% in the first quarter to US$140m.

Grape shipments rose by 31% to US$18m in March and by 33% in the first quarter to US$470m.

Mango exports in the first quarter of the year also increased, rising by 7.5% to US$250m.

The rise in fruit exports came amid an as significant decline in the country's total exports, which overall fell by 39%.