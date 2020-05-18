Van Doren Sales acquires Agjet - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Van Doren Sales Inc. is proud to announce the acquisition of Agjet LLC.

Van Doren Sales (VDS) – a peripheral manufacturer and turn key integrator of fresh produce sorting and packaging equipment.

Agjet – a data integration company focusing in on case handling, coding and traceability

This strategic move brings together the VDS current offering of conveyance and produce handling solutions provided with the custom data driven information systems of Agjet, to better offer customers the next level of automation and integration across the packhouse. The addition of the Agjet solutions from stamper, traceability software and small robotics along with the understanding of the market needs complete the VDS product catalog.

“Van Doren’s dedication to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with Agjet’s vision to make the packing line more intelligent. Joining the VDS team is a huge boost in our mission to provide effective solutions, ultimately helping our customers deliver the best product to market” - Ben Wellner, CEO of Agjet.

Prior to the acquisition, while data has not been a primary focus for VDS, VDS has had notable achievements with data systems. From those successes along with requests from customers, it was evident for VDS to expand in this arena to stay at the forefront of the industry.

“We are very excited to have the Agjet team join forces with Van Doren Sales. As part of the push for automation we have seen the need for advancing Data and AI in the packhouse. This acquisition will assist us in accelerating that capability. Our team is committed to partnering with our customers throughout North America to assist in optimizing results in their operations.” - Bret Pittsinger, President and Owner of Van Doren Sales.

VDS aims to provide these solutions to the fresh produce market across a variety of commodities from: apples, cherries, pears, potatoes, onions, hops and others.

Focusing efforts on the United States and Canada, by offering sales and service from four locations; headquartered in Wenatchee, WA and other locations in Yakima, WA Grand Rapids, MI and Kelowna, BC. For all inquiries, please visit: www.vandorensales.com.