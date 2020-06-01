China's Fruit Expo 2020 moved to September 24-26 - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the Fruit Expo 2020 has kept a close watch on its development, as well as related policies worldwide in order to make sound and scientific assessments of the situation in time.

In light of the recent pandemic and the increasing uncertainties in overseas travel, in order to avoid massive gathering, stop the spread of the virus, safeguard the health

and safety of our show attendees, and ensure the best exhibition result, Fruit Expo 2020 has come to the difficult decision of changing the date of the upcoming event after a long discussion.

Originally slated for July 16th-18th at China Import & Export Fair Complex, the event is now moved to September 24-26, 2020.

We apologize for any inconvenience brought by this change, yet we believe this is the most responsible and reasonable action to take for both our clients and society.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and constant support. Fruit Expo is here with you through these challenging times. Once again, we wish you, your families and loved ones to be in good health!

Fruit Expo 2020 & World Fruit Industry Conference

Date: September 24th-26th, 2020

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Website: www.fruit-expo.com