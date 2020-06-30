Apeel and Robinson Fresh​ team up to offer limes - FreshFruitPortal.com

Apeel and Robinson Fresh have announced a collaboration to expand the availability of longer-lasting limes in supermarkets throughout the U.S.

Starting in June, Robinson Fresh - one of the world's largest produce companies - began distribution of Apeel limes to Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. Wakefern Food includes supermarkets under the ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

California-based Apeel has developed a plant-derived coating that is sprayed onto freshly harvested produce to reduce water loss and prevent oxygen from getting in. This increases the shelf life by up to triple.

Robinson Fresh and Apeel’s collaboration focuses on creating a more resilient fresh food supply chain, helping both companiees to reduce food waste and address climate change.

“We are proud to work with Apeel to bring its line of longer-lasting produce into our distribution channel and expand its commercial availability to retailers like the Wakefern Food Corp banner supermarkets,” said Michael Castagnetto, President, Robinson Fresh.

“Not only does this give consumers access to sustainable produce, but by introducing more time across the supply chain, Apeel’s technology increases our operational flexibility to get the produce to retailers while furthering our commitment to innovation and forward-thinking technologies that benefit our customers.”

Bryant Harris, Wakefern’s Chief Merchandising Officer, said: “We’ve always been committed to providing our shoppers with the freshest produce available, and are excited to work with Apeel to offer a better, longer lasting lime at a great value.

"At the same time, we’re continually exploring new ways to improve the sustainability of the products we source, so that our shoppers can feel good that the fruits and vegetables they enjoy also help reduce waste and are better for the environment."

Michael Schaeman, VP of Sales at Apeel, said: "We are excited to be partnered with such innovative and sustainability-minded produce distributors and retailers to accelerate the commercial availability of Apeel’s longer-lasting produce."

"Robinson Fresh shares Apeel’s vision for more efficient supply chains so that we can move food through the system without seeing the insurmountable level of waste that has become ever more pressing to address."