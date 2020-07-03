Dole Asia aims for zero fruit loss by 2025 - FreshFruitPortal.com

Dole Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh have announced they are aiming to completely eliminate fruit loss by 2025, as well as decrease plastics in packaging and carbon emissions.

“The Dole Promise reflects the recognition that 'business as usual' is unacceptable in the face of a looming food crisis and the growing expectations of the next generation," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President of Dole Packaged Foods.

“The impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic could see 265 million additional people pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of this year, double the numbers of last year.

"At the same time, the challenges of climate change, resource waste and declining natural resources still must be addressed. We believe it is time for a change, and we are taking action where we can be most effective – within our own business.”

Doel says the promise draws on the spirit of ‘Sampo Yoshi,’ an 18th century Japanese philosophy that views the well-being of society and business as interdependent, and ensures the business is beneficial to the seller, to the buyer and to the community.

“The triple-win concept of ‘Sampo Yoshi’ has been part of Japanese culture for centuries, and is now at the heart of The Dole Promise as we play our part in helping to restore balance in the world by doubling down on our mission to put the health of the planet at the heart of everything we do,” said Richard Toman, President Dole Asia Fresh Division.

“It’s a promise that Dole is making to do business differently, and to join forces with those who are equally committed to bringing back the goodness of the earth.”

Dole's aims include:

Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025

Moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole products by 2025

Moving towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025

Moving towards zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025

Aiming for net-zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030

“Our promise is not just about improving our world today,” said Sigismondi. "We have a responsibility to future generations to work towards a more equitable and sustainable future.”

The launch video, “Dear Leaders of the World,” gives voice to the concern of today’s youth about their generation’s future if something doesn’t change now.

“The next generation is right to question why we have left problems like climate change for so long. There are inter-generational repercussions,” added Sigismondi.

"That is why we are increasing our efforts in key areas like reducing carbon emissions and working towards removing plastic packaging from our supply chain. Our promise puts the heart of the planet and people at the center of everything we do."