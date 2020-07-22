Meth found in onion shipment - FreshFruitPortal.com

Customs officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry found US$1.4 million worth of methamphetamine stashed in a shipment of green onions over the weekend, authorities said.

The 614 pounds of meth were found Sunday after the driver of a big rig told Customs and Border Protection officers that the cargo was “mint leaves and other spices,” officials said in a news release.

Officers scanned the truck and trailer using an imaging system, which identified what officials described as anomalies in the cargo. During a second screening, a drug-sniffing dog reacted to the boxes.

