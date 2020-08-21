Dole adds industry veteran to management team - FreshFruitPortal.com

Dole Food Company has announced that produce industry veteran Emanuel Lazopoulos has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dole Fresh Vegetables.

Lazopoulos will be responsible for the leadership of the sales and innovation teams across the company’s value-added salads and fresh packed vegetables division.

Within the industry, Lazopoulos has held sales & marketing positions at many well-known produce companies including launching his produce career at Dole before moving on to Salyer American Fresh Foods, Banacol, Newstar Fresh Foods and most recently Del Monte Fresh.

Dole says he has built a solid reputation for creating strong teams, creating coalitions and strategic partnerships and directing acquisitions, integrations, and improvement programs to drive business growth, revenue generation, product portfolio development and shareholder value.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this announcement and welcome Emanuel back to Dole,” stated Dole Fresh Vegetables’ President Michael Solomon.

“In addition to being such a well-respected individual in the produce industry—having recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from United Fresh Association—Emanuel’s strong winning attitude and personality will complement and enhance Dole Fresh Vegetables’ abilities to meet the needs of our customers and continue to provide quality, innovative products to the marketplace.”

“After leaving Dole thirty years ago it is great being back,” said Lazopoulos. “I know I have more to accomplish and am very excited about applying the learnings of my decades of tenure in this industry to help propel an already dynamic organization.”