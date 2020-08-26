Capespan incorporates innovative glass filter product on farms - FreshFruitPortal.com

South Africa-based Capespan says that it is continuing to innovate with a new glass product to replace sand in the water filtration systems.

It says this can reduce both water and energy consumption.

Capespan describes sustainable farming and visibility of the fresh produce supply chain as essential to building a strong partnership with retailers.

It says that today’s consumers are also keen on knowing where and how their fruit is grown and want the assurance that produce is grown responsibly.

“Innovation in supply chain management from field to fork continues to play an enormous part of the future of food production,” says Dan Coetzee, Head of Grapes at Capespan.

The company said that its efforts to optimize farming techniques include the implementation of the premium engineered glass filtration product manufactured by PRISTINEPURE.

The high-tech filtration media is produced from virgin recycled glass through advanced manufacturing technology. The glass serves as a substitute for sand in the water filtration systems on the farm and offers unique benefits.

Early tests indicate that the product can have a positive impact on the environment by limiting water waste and energy consumption, Capespan said.

"The lifespan of the product is the same as that of the filter and therefore does not need to be replaced as is the case with sand after a few years”, says Coetzee.

The product is not only good for business, but great for humanity. As a marketer of fresh fruit to international retailers, we accept the responsibility as a brand to drive sustainable practices that protects the environment and encourages consumers to be part of something bigger.

“We are excited about the prospects of the product and how it can add value to our offering to our customers," he said.

Planning for the upcoming Southern Hemisphere grape season is well underway for Capespan, which said that so far "it looks like all factors are coming into play to produce a good season".