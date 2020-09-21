California Giant strengthens executive team - FreshFruitPortal.com

California Giant Berry Farms has welcomed two produce veterans to its executive team - Jay Brown as Chief Financial Officer and Alan Ediger as Vice President of Sales.

Brown has been hired as CFO, where he will manage the accounting and IT departments for the berry company. Most recently working as Chief Financial Officer/Partner at Church Brothers Farms/True Leaf Holdings, Brown has 20 years of finance experience in the fresh produce industry.

He has led responsibilities for all financial and accounting functions for sixteen different entities, including a grower-shipper, a processor of tender leaf and fresh cut salads, a harvesting company, and several farming operations.

“Jay has detailed knowledge as a CFO with family owned produce companies. His experience of building businesses from the ground up and managing the accounting and financial functions of multiple company entities fits well with our company culture. We are pleased to have Jay be part of our team,” said Joe Barsi, California Giant president.

Ediger joins the California Giant as the Vice President of Sales. Ediger’s resume touts 25 years in the produce industry, where he most recently held the position of Vice President of Sales for the Deli Division of Taylor Farms, and prior to that Chief Commercial Officer at Earthbound Farms.

His portfolio of expertise includes all commercial functions of a produce business including sales, marketing, R&D, innovation, customer service, and demand planning.

“I’m thrilled to join California Giant Berry Farms. This company is filled with high caliber professionals who have a real passion for and expertise in the berry business,” said Ediger. “I look forward to building upon the great success and reputation the company has earned.”

“We are fortunate to have Alan leading our sales team. His experience with developing business and strengthening relationships with the top retail and foodservice customers in North America, along with category management and business analyst knowhow will prove vital as we continue to grow our berry supply and become more strategic with our key customers,” said Barsi.

California Giant continues to invest in where their quality berries are grown with farming innovations and increased performance of the company’s leadership throughout the produce industry. The onboarding of Brown and Ediger is an example of how the berry company is propelling forward with the highest of standards, consistent quality and service to deliver all-season smiles.