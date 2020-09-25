Transfesa to supply produce to Tesco via rail - FreshFruitPortal.com

Transfesa Logistics has announced that it is this month beginning supplying leading U.K. supermarket Tesco with Spanish fruit and vegetables by a new express rail service.

In this first stage, Transfesa will be transporting fifteen loads weekly from the Almussafes rail terminal in Valencia to the Barking rail terminal in the U.K.

Barking rail terminal is operated by DB Cargo (which belongs to Transfesa Logistics) and is a strategic location in the South East of the country.

On this route, the wagons pass through the Transfesa axle changing facility at the Cerbère to adapt, through a simple and quick operation, the exchange of axles to UIC gauge.

The operation, will be reviewed weekly and monthly, and volume may expand depending on the performance the customer as set to achieve.

Transfesa Logistics has established a new departure time for the express service, which will be at 8 pm in the evening. This way, the fresh produce can be collected on the same day of the departure and the food’s maximum quality is guaranteed. In addition to this, the corresponding permits have been requested to increase the weight of the cargo to be transported on high-speed line in the UK. The ultimate goal is to maximize transit time and provide ample loading times per unit.

Transfesa Logistics has extensive experience having delivered good to the UK for the last twenty-six years. Our service also helps reduce carbon emissions and strengthens our commitment to reducing our impact on the environment.

The new route to Great Britain connects Transfesa Logistics with its origins. In its first years of existence, in the 70s and 80s, the company transported in conventional wagons 750,000 tons of produce annually.