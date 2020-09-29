Scottish fresh food processor partially closed after Covid-19 outbreak - FreshFruitPortal.com

A fresh food processor in Scotland has had to be partially closed for the next two weeks following a Covid-19 outbreak among its workers.

All confirmed cases at Kettle Produce’s facility in Fife are understood to have mild symptoms and are currently self-isolating at home.

A number of workers who have been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases are also currently in isolation.

Management at the facility, which has produced vegetables and fresh food for outlets across Scotland since 1985, decided to undertake a voluntary partial closure of its Balmalcolm operation from Saturday morning onwards for a fortnight.

Following additional risk assessment, staff who have been identified as working within specific areas of the site have been asked not to attend work and to self isolate.

Workers have been provided with further advice, including how to arrange testing if they develop symptoms.

Dr Esther Curnock, National Health Service (NHS) Fife deputy director of public health, said: “Following detailed discussion and risk assessment with Kettle Produce, it has been agreed that it is prudent to undertake a voluntary partial closure of the site for 14 days, with identified staff asked to self isolate.

“We recognise this may cause some concern, however, it is important action is taken at an early stage to prevent further spread," he said.

There have been numerous Covid-19 outbreaks at fresh food and produce processing facilities in Europe and North America over recent months.