Southeastern Grocers makes IPO filing public - FreshFruitPortal.com

Southeastern Grocers, the Florida-based operator of supermarket chains Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo, on Monday made its filing for an initial public offering public, more than two years after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company intends to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SEGR", it said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, the company had confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO.