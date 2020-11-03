Agronometrics in Charts: Navel and Valencia orange prices enjoy stellar 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Colin Fain illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

In a recent Agronometrics in Charts article, we mentioned how orange prices have been rising consistently over the last two decades in the U.S. market. This week, we're going to look at how 2020 has not been an exception.

As you can see below, average prices in 2020 have been far above the 2019 levels. In week 45, the average price was up 79% year-on-year at US$1.52 per kilo.

Orange Prices (USD/KG) in the US market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.)

The two next charts illustrate how the two main orange varieties, Navel and Valencia, have both been enjoying these higher prices.

Navel Prices (USD/KG) in the US market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.)

Valencia prices (USD/KG) in the US market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.)

The higher prices this year could be explained by increased demand resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as lower volumes this year from Chile.

Chilean oranges volumes (KG) in the US market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.)

