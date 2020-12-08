Lower apple volumes set spot market pricing record

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Colin Fain illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

A record-volume summer kept apple prices down over much of the year, though autumn has seen the markets swing the other way.

In week 39, the market surpassed its price point year-on-year, and prices jumped past the previous record-holder (2017) in week 44.

As a result, the spot market pricing reported in week 48 is the highest for the week on record.

Apples, Non-Organic | Historic Price (Cartons Tray Pack)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics ) [Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here ]

The resurgence of the market is driven by noticeably lower volumes starting in week 39 (w/e 27 Sep). Main origins like Washington, New England and North Carolina are reporting lower volumes than last year.

Apples, Non-Organic | Historic Volumes (KG)

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics ) [Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here ]

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 20 fruits we currently track.