Mission Produce addressing niche avocado market need

California-based Mission Produce says it is addressing the niche market need for sophisticated avocado ripening with its sophisticated program and modern facilities.

A sensitive fruit, avocados require more careful, skilled handling than others such as bananas, mangoes, or pineapples, the company said in a release.

These sophisticated ripening practices reduce shrink and provide extensive value to avocado programs in retail, wholesale and foodservice markets, it said. Because avocados come from numerous parts of the globe, varying conditions such as seasonality, origin, age, and handling practices affect the fruit.

“We have experts on both the science and on the art. The science behind ripening is key, but there is an art to how you handle the fruit,” explained Mission Produce's Director of Operational Excellence Jason Payne.

“You must know the science to create the art. The art is knowing the timing, age, dry matter, and operation of the rooms.”

By contrast, an unspecialized program that handles multiple products might not be able to evaluate or judge with as much accuracy what exact technique should be used to ripen a piece of fruit, the company said.

“Mission’s goal is to provide its customers with the best product available,” explained Mission's Forward Distribution Centers (FDC) Manager Stacy McFann.

“We continually develop, research, and educate our staff on new industry techniques to provide increased shelf life and have continued to adopt innovative practices within the ripening process. Mission strives to be the industry standard in service and product excellence.”

Mission has 11 avocado-specific ripening facilities globally, with its 12th and largest underway in Laredo, Texas. Nine of its facilities are in North America, strategically located to be no more than a 24-hour truck ride away from any customer.