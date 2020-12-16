Dole orders 500 Star Cool reefer units from Maersk

Maersk Container Industry (MCI), working in cooperation with leasing company, Textainer, will fill Dole Food Company’s order of 500 energy-efficient reefer units to be delivered next month.

Dole chose Star Cool units that are enhanced with an original smart fresh air control system AV+, a solution that reduces energy consumption.

Star Cool units can control the speed of the reefer compressor to match the specific cooling demands of the cargo and therefore perform at the highest level of both precision and energy efficiency, according to an MCI statement.

Star Cool’s AV+ system allows the units to control fresh air intake by a preselected maximum level of CO2 inside the reefer.

These units allow Dole to have greater control over the product while shipping.

AV+ was designed to maximize cargo freshness of delicate bananas and other fresh fruit, as vessels traverse the tropics while optimizing energy efficiency.

On a warm day, it would be counterproductive to drive a car with the air conditioning on and the windows open; in layman’s terms, the logic behind AV+ is similar, an MCI statement said.

“Dole prioritizes quality and innovation in all aspects of their business,” said Global Head of Sales and Marketing at MCI, Anders Holm to Portal Portuario.

“These are also values that are important to MCI and we are very pleased about Dole confirming their trust in MCI by expanding their operated Star Cool fleet once again.”

Dole will pick up the new reefers with their own container vessel newbuilding Dole Maya from the port of Qingdao in China.