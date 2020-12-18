USDA proposes to expand fresh citrus imports from Australia

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is proposing to expand the production areas in Australia that will be authorized to export citrus to the U.S.

The proposal would also look to revise the conditions under which Australian citrus may be imported, according to a news release from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

Currently, APHIS allows the entry of fresh citrus fruit from the Riverina region of New South Wales District, the Riverland region of South Australia and the Sunraysia region in Northwest Victoria District with restrictions.

Under the proposal, APHIS would authorize three additional areas of Australia to export citrus to the U.S.: the inland region of Queensland, the regions that compose Western Australia and the shires of Bourke and Narromine within New South Wales District.

APHIS scientists prepared a pest risk assessment (PRA) and a commodity import evaluation document (CIED).

The CIED identifies the phytosanitary measures that could be applied to ensure fresh citrus fruit from new areas of Australia can be safely imported without increasing the risk of introducing pests.

After careful analysis, APHIS officials are proposing to authorize the importation of citrus fruit from additional areas of production in Australia.

The PRA and CIED will be available for review and comment in the Federal Register from Dec. 17 to Feb. 16, according to the release.