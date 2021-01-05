Agronometrics in Charts: The top stories from 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

In this first installment of Agonometrics in Charts of the year, we're going to take a look at the five most popular stories of 2020.

1. Agronometrics in Charts: The Role of Mexican Blueberries in the U.S. Market

As Mexico's season just reached its peak, the opportunity lends itself to look a bit deeper at the origin in the U.S. markets. The rise of Mexican blueberries in the U.S. market has been no small achievement. In 2010, they represented a mere blip on the map. In 2019, with 75 M lbs, they were the second-largest importer of fresh blueberries to the U.S., second only to Chile, but with Peru trailing closely behind Mexico.

2. Agronometrics in Charts: Berry prices in the U.S. market

We're going to check out how the prices of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries have been behaving in the U.S. market compared to previous seasons.

3. Blueberries in Charts: Florida's prices far lower than last year

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused huge disruptions across the world in agriculture. More specifically, many of the challenges the fruit and vegetable industry faces have to do with new shifts in how consumers get products in their houses.

4. Avocados In Charts - Prices are falling and why are they likely to settle below 2018

Agronometrics has often spoken about what is to come and how the market could be affected. We hold a strong belief in being able to look at objective data can help navigate complicated scenarios. The recent spike in prices that avocados have seen is an example of one of these scenarios, catching many by surprise at a time of the year where we had never seen movements like this before.

5. Agronometrics in Charts: Avocado prices take a strong promotable dip. Could a strike be on the cards?

In week 43 avocado prices dipped to the lowest level ever observed this time of the year. With large volumes still expected, what will this mean for the coming months and weeks?