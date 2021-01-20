Divine Flavor adopts StePac's Xgo pouches - FreshFruitPortal.com

San Diego-based produce distributor Divine Flavor, has adopted StePac’s modified atmosphere standing pouches for extending the shelf life in the retail sector.

StePac’s Xgo standing pouch is designed to use modified atmosphere / modified humidity (MA / MH) technology to slow the aging and ripening of fruits and vegetables, in a convenient “grab-n-go” retail packaging format.

Divine Flavor has already been using StePac’s Xtend line of bulk packaging to transport squash, cucumbers, and bell peppers from growing regions in Mexico to the U.S. since 2010.

The company began testing the new Xgo standing pouches for approximately two years and pleased with the results, fully adopted the protocol in 2020 for direct field-to-home refrigerator packaging of its Persian cucumbers for the US market.

"The Xgo standing pouch is a remarkably high performing product, with an unrivaled ability to retain freshness and meaningfully extend product shelf life," said Michael DuPuis, quality assurance and public relations coordinator for Divine Flavors in regards to the packs.

“The feedback from our customers has been excellent; they’re really happy with the quality and attractive appearance and the fact that it has that sustainability edge consumers are seeking."

The Xgo standing pouch has properties inbuilt into its packaging matrix which serve to lower oxygen and increase carbon dioxide. This helps slow down respiration and senescence (aging) in plant tissues and inhibits the growth of mold and other microorganisms so that the fruit remains fresh

The pouches also limit dehydration along the supply chain and are available in recyclable formats.

“Our packaging designs have traditionally focused on the wholesale sector, offering a lean functional solution to bulk packaging of high-value fresh produce that can support long haul shipments as well as storage,” said Business Development Manager for StePac, Gary Ward.

“It already demonstrated abilities to extend shelf life by 50-100 percent, bringing promising support to food-waste reduction. In the midst of the current Covid19 climate, concerns for food safety are driving demand for more retail packaging. We have purposely designed our packaging to preserve quality and reduce waste in the most sustainable way possible. We are increasingly venturing into the retail sector to bring this sustainable resource-saving solution into consumers' homes. ”