In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we study the Peruvian blueberry industry's bid on varietal diversification. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Peru is actively integrating new varieties into its blueberry production portfolio, driven in part by recent occurrences linked to the "El Niño'' phenomenon which significantly affected Peruvian production. In 2023, the term "tropicalization" was coined to describe the phenomenon observed in the Ventura variety.

This variety exhibited extensive vegetative growth, leading to a delayed onset of flowering. The new varieties aim to improve productivity, robustness, resistance to changing climate, and flavor. Research is focused on adaptability to very mild winters and tropical climates, where the amount of chill hours the plant must undergo comes into play.

A case in point is exemplified by the varieties "Abril Blue+ and Alessia Blue+", created by the Genetics Division of Inka's Berries which is based in Peru.

"The characteristics of Abril Blue+ and Alessia Blue+ offer significant advantages. Both varieties have an excellent post-harvest shelf life (+70 days), a large caliber (+70% Jumbo >1Bmm), a sweet taste and a significant productivity of over 4 kg per plant," says Ricardo Sumar, manager of the Genetics Division of Inka's Berries.

These latest additions to Peru’s blueberry portfolio have been cultivated using Peruvian genetics, in collaboration with University of Georgia’s robust genetic enhancement program. Through extensive genetic research and development, the two entities have crafted superior varieties, guaranteeing exceptional quality and consistency in performance.

Peru Fresh Blueberries Export Volume by Partner

