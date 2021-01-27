Sorma Group launches HyperVision, a new platform for optical sorting machines

PRESS RELEASE

Sorma Group launches HyperVision, the new high-tech platform for SormaTech optical sorting machines. A patented system that selects 15 pieces of fruit per second based on internal and external quality and guarantees elimination of almost all defects, an unprecedented level of achievement on the market

SormaTech, the Sorma Group's proprietary optical sorting machine designed to sort fruit with extreme precision, now features a further technological advancement: the research and development center run by the Group's Spanish subsidiary, Sorma Iberica, has developed the HyperVision platform, a cutting-edge, multi-wavelength lighting solution that offers superior fruit sorting and a high level of efficiency: it can analyze up to 15 pieces of fruit per second, compared to an average of 12 for other solutions on the market.

Thanks to the exclusive SormaTech Hyper-Map system, up to 2160 images are processed for every analyzed piece of fruit. The result is a 360-degree view of the surface of the fruit, which makes it possible to detect, classify and counteract the smallest imperfection.

“Consumers, when they see that one or more pieces of fruit inside the pack are damaged, may not proceed with the purchase, ”explained Daniele Severi, Director of the Technology Division of Sorma Iberica. "These new technologies demonstrate Sorma Group’s commitment to tackling food waste: it’s therefore not just a question of production efficiency, but also of ethics."

Using SormaTech's powerful deep learning algorithms and a large number of cameras - 9 for each optical sorter machine line, 3 color cameras, and 6 NIR (an analysis method that exploits the material's interaction with near-infrared radiation) cameras, featuring digital Ultra-HD technology with superior optics - HyperVision simultaneously analyzes every point of the fruit's skin over the entire bandwidth of visible and invisible light, guaranteeing accurate sorting.

“The platform,” continued Severi, “acquires and analyzes superimposed hyperspectral images in both the visible region and NIR for each piece of fruit that rotates under the inspection system. This ensures the most accurate selection based on internal and external quality, color, and shape."

"Thanks to its technology, HyperVision makes it possible to discard fruit with over-ripe areas that cannot be detected by normal vision, enabling fruit and vegetable companies to organize export plans to international markets with full product quality assurance, even after several days' travel. "

In addition to boasting superior accuracy and speed compared to any other platform previously available on the market, HyperVision is also distinguished by its use of the Linux operating system, which is faster, safer, and more virus-proof than other more popular systems. Moreover, it guarantees long-lasting performance and privacy, since it does not collect data.

HyperVision is also easy to use: thanks to the InstanDefect interface, the user can modify and customize the defect detection options for fruit selection by simply moving a cursor.

The new platform is already available on the global market and is receiving great acclaim: “HyperVision is the result of the adoption of the best existing technologies and a continuous dialogue between Sorma and operators”, commented Andrea Mercadini, CEO of the Sorma Group.

“Our goal is to develop projects that meet concrete needs, including in the post-collection segment, where we can now offer a unique service. Not surprisingly, HyperVision was a great success right from the start of testing: it represents another step forward in technological innovation and the fight against waste. ”