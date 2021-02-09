Philaport is the fastest-growing container port on the East Coast

The Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) experienced a seven percent increase in container volumes in 2020, making it the fastest-growing container port on the U.S. East Coast.

These cargo levels follow a decade-long trend for the port which has seen 10 percent compound annual growth.

The port has reportedly done well despite obstacles brought on in the shipping industry by Covid19. While the pandemic has created difficulties for global supply chains, some sectors like perishables, have risen due to a demand for fresh, non-processed foods.

PhilaPort expressed particular pride in its cold supply chain expertise to which it attributes the rapid movement of all types of perishable cargo products. Products that include grapes, bananas, pineapples, mangos, plantains, blueberries, and asparagus, among others.

“We are working daily to make improvements. Clearly, shippers are noticing,” said Jeff Theobald, PhilaPort executive director, and CEO. “Our longshoremen and our terminal operator, HOLT, have done an excellent job staying safe and moving cargo.”

2020 also marked a five-year historic high in forest product cargoes. This number increased by 14 percent for the entire year and 61 percent year on year for the month of December.

For breakbulk alone, PhilaPort terminals handled 928,000 tons. Containerized forest products were estimated to be 20,000 units.