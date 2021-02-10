Ocado says grocery shopping has changed for good

U.K.'s Ocado says grocery shopping has "changed for good"

February 10 , 2021

The grocery landscape worldwide is changing "for good", British online supermarket Ocado has said, after a year in which the global pandemic forced many people to buy online for the first time.

Ocado's comments came as it reported a 35% jump in sales over the past year. Amid rocketing demand the company, which has partnered with Kroger in the U.S. to build distribution centers, narrowed losses from £214.5m to £44m.

“The rapid acceleration of many pre-existing trends in business and society has been a feature of the Covid-19 crisis, and the dramatic channel shift in grocery is a clear example of this,” Chief Executive Tim Steiner said in a statement.

"The landscape for food retailing is changing for good", he said.

"Online grocery market share in the UK has nearly doubled over the last year to 14%, according to Kantar. Similar trends are observable in the United States as well as many other countries around the world," he said.

Ross Hindle, from research firm Third Bridge, said: "These are not just results, these are remarkable results. Ocado couldn't have asked for better trading conditions.

The company said many customers were saying they were unlikely to revert to pre-crisis shopping habits.

Ocado's chief executive, Tim Steiner, said he wanted to "pay tribute to the remarkable work of our colleagues in exceptionally challenging circumstances".

You might also be interested in


Yentzen Group launches revamped website ...
Peruvian grape shipments to U.S. uninterrupted by ...
Ocado buys two U.S. robotic companies for $287M ...
Bayer reaches $2B deal over future Roundup cancer ...
Agronometrics in Charts: Avocado prices take a str ...
Chile: Fedefruta voices concerns for potential loc ...
Scientists create buzz over first-ever global bee ...
EU recognizes UK organic certifications for one ye ...
San Sebastián 2812, Office 611, Las Condes, Santiago
(+562) 23355668 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands