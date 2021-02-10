Ocado says grocery shopping has changed for good

Ocado's comments came as it reported a 35% jump in sales over the past year. Amid rocketing demand the company, which has partnered with Kroger in the U.S. to build distribution centers, narrowed losses from £214.5m to £44m.

“The rapid acceleration of many pre-existing trends in business and society has been a feature of the Covid-19 crisis, and the dramatic channel shift in grocery is a clear example of this,” Chief Executive Tim Steiner said in a statement. "The landscape for food retailing is changing for good", he said.

"Online grocery market share in the UK has nearly doubled over the last year to 14%, according to Kantar. Similar trends are observable in the United States as well as many other countries around the world," he said.