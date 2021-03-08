Avocados From Mexico launches personalized AI-driven platform

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) has unveiled Avocado Nation, a multi-area platform powered by Artificial Intelligence that allows AFM to leverage its consumers' content preferences to deliver highly personalized experiences.

Inside Avocado Nation, avocado fans everywhere can access entertaining videos by AFM's premier content partners; get fitted with AFM's debut sportswear collection; and, for the first time ever, earn rewards for purchasing avocados through AFM's new loyalty program.

Further cementing themselves as innovators in produce marketing, AFM will use their Consumer Data Platform (CDP) as the core of Avocado Nation to analyze all interactions within the platform and personalize engagement per content type, per individual consumer.

This information feeds into the CDP's algorithms, which then offer predictions and recommendations about what content would be more engaging for each individual user.

"Our AFM devotees have taught us that we feed and fuel so many aspects of consumers lives; Avocado Nation is a prime example of how we're using AI-technology to predict and meet our consumers' needs," said Ivonne Kinser, Head of Digital Marketing and e-commerce at Avocados From Mexico.

"Avocados have transcended from being a delicious fruit to now being seen as a pop culture icon, and we're proud to launch content and fresh ways to engage to keep avocados in this well-loved position."

The Avocado Nation platform is three-pronged, with several ways for consumers to engage with AFM. Avocado enthusiasts can now learn more – and find joy in – the many benefits of avocados through recommended videos via Avocado Nation Studios, sports clothes shopping Avocado Shopping Network, and a loyalty program with Avocado Rewards.

Avocado Nation is the latest testament of how Avocados From Mexico is transforming the produce industry. Last year, the brand was named to Fast Company's list of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators – the first produce brand to achieve this honor following many breakthrough "industry firsts" led by AFM.

"Avocado Nation was brought to life through a powerful combination of creativity and technology, something we pride ourselves in at AFM," said Kinser. "We hope consumers enjoy the platform and get the most out of their purchases of and interactions with Avocados From Mexico."