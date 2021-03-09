Peru boosted asparagus exports to U.S. in 2020 - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association (PAIA) has reported a 3 percent increase in volume year-over-year for 2020 imports into the U.S.

Peruvian asparagus imports have grown to over 206 million pounds in 2020, according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) statistics.

Peru is ranked as one of the top 5 countries that make up the majority contribution of fresh asparagus consumption in the U.S. for 2020.

Mexico, the leading supplier to the U.S., also boosted its exports by 3 percent to 375 million pounds.

Walter Yager of Alpine Fresh, Doral, Florida and Co-Chairman of PAIA said: “Peru continues to be a vital supplier to United States retailers."

"Our late spring and into summer supplies look to be exceptional and U.S. retailers can count on Peru to continue that steady supply of fresh asparagus throughout 2021.”

USDA, Foreign Agriculture Service also reports that the import totals for fresh asparagus increased by 2% in 2020 to 586 million pounds. They have also risen steadily from 502 million since 2017.

Peru and Mexico are by far the main suppliers, with the U.S. also importing smaller volumes from Canada, Ecuador and China in 2020.

Peru continues to be a significant contributor to trade with the United States and represents more than 40% of all asparagus import values, PAIA said.

Jay Rodriguez of Crystal Valley Foods, Miami, Florida and Co-Chairman of PAIA said: “Peru has a 30-year trade partnership with the United States, both countries have benefited from successful exports and imports."

"Peru continues to expand its agricultural product offerings thus making them even more attractive to United States retailers," he said.

The association plans to focus even greater efforts in 2021 on spreading the positive word to the trade press, supermarkets and consumers concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus.

