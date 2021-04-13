Agritechnica Asia and Horti Asia reschedule dates and announce programs

PRESS RELEASE

Leading trade fairs for Southeast Asia with attractive event formats – “AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA Regional Summit” in 2021– “AGRITECHNICA ASIA Live” in March 2022 – AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA in May 2022 – Digital platform to complement the trade fair and information program

The two organizers DLG (German Agricultural Society) and VNU Asia Pacific today announced the event program for the two leading international trade fairs in the Asian markets, AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA, for 2021 and 2022. The AGRITECHNICA ASIA & HORTI ASIA Regional Summit marks the start of a series of physical events as well as digital information and business networking.

The open-air event “AGRITECHNICA ASIA Live” will follow in March 2022 in Vietnam. The leading international trade fairs, AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA, will be rescheduled to take place from 25 to 27 May 2022 in Bangkok.

“With an innovative mix of specialized events, live demonstrations of modern agricultural machinery and new digital services, we are offering an adapted and enhanced event program for the industry by taking into account both our customers’ feedback and the current challenges of the corona pandemic," explains Project Manager Katharina Staske, DLG.

“The upcoming AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA Regional Summit will be a place for networking with a special focus on the local agriculture in Thailand. Through our digital solutions participants on-site will be able to connect with experts worldwide.”

The events at a glance:

AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA: 25 to 27 May 2022

AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA will take place again in May 2022 as the leading trade fairs for the Asia-Pacific region with a wide range of international exhibitors, a high-class technical program and visitors expected from more than 65 countries. “

We are already looking forward to the AGRITECHNICA ASIA in May 2022. Personal contact is extremely important, especially in growing markets such as Southeast Asia, in order to maintain business partnerships and establish new contacts," commented Sebastian Smija, Fliegl Agrartechnik GmbH, Germany, underlining the important role of AGRITECHNICA ASIA as the international hub for the Asian markets.

Mr. Chen Jen-Pin, President of the Agricultural Technology Research Institute, Taiwan, adds: “HORTI ASIA consistently draws tens of thousands of agricultural product buyers, growers, and experts each year. We are confident that taking part at both digital and physical exhibition platforms would allow outstanding and innovative agricultural technologies from Taiwan to continue to shine on the international stage in spite of the serious conditions of the global pandemic." Both trade fairs will be held from 25 to 27 May 2022 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok, Thailand.

AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA Regional Summit

This years’ event in Thailand will be adapted to the circumstances surrounding the Corona pandemic and the associated travel restrictions and will be held as a “Regional Summit” in the second half of 2021. The hybrid format, consisting of a physical local event and a digital platform for information and business, offers participants a wide range of solutions for crop production in Southeast Asia as well as a worldwide network with international companies and experts.

Also Dr. Dares Kittiyopas, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and President of the Thai Society of Agricultural Engineering favors the plans: “I am very happy that the AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA Regional Summit will take place in Thailand this year. Especially at the present time, a place for knowledge exchange and technical innovation is highly important”.

AGRITECHNICA ASIA Live

After the successful premiere of the open air event “AGRITECHNICA ASIA Live” in 2019, DLG and VNU will be bringing AGRITECHNICA ASIA once again out of the exhibition halls and onto the field. Together with the co-organizers the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the National Agricultural Extension Center and the Department of Crop Production of the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) as well as further professional partners, the second edition of “AGRITECHNICA ASIA Live – Field Demonstrations of Agricultural Machinery” will take place in Can Tho City, Mekong Delta (Vietnam) in March 2022.

Alongside live demonstrations of agricultural machinery, the trade fair will present a comprehensive seminar program on current issues concerning the local agriculture in Vietnam.

AGRITECHNICA ASIA & HORTI ASIA digital

In addition to the in-person trade fairs AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HORTI ASIA, the two organizers DLG and VNU Asia Pacific are offering exhibitors, experts and visitors a digital platform that specifically combines the live experience of the trade fairs and the associated events with accompanying digital information and networking online.

“Starting in October last year, the new online platform ‘AGRITECHNICA ASIA & HORTI ASIA digital’ has been used extensively and the feedback has been extremely positive. Digital talks on the main Asian agricultural and horticultural topics continue to take place monthly on the platform.

They reach not only important decision-makers in the Asia-Pacific region but also highly regarded opinion-leaders from large agribusiness companies as well as new farming contacts and experts.” said Panadda Kongma, Director - Agribusiness & Operations, VNU, emphasizing the success of the digital platform. The next AGRITECHNICA ASIA digital talks will take place on April 28 and will address the topic “Silage production with CLAAS Forage Harvester”.