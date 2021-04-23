Asia displaces U.S. as Chile's top fruit export destination

Asia has displaced the U.S. as the main destination for fresh fruits received from Chile so far this season, according to the Association of Fruit Exporters of Chile (ASOEX).

As of last Tuesday, total Chilean global fruit exports have reached over 1.6 million metric tons (MT), an increase of close to one percent year-on-year.

Chile had sent over 613,000MT of fruit to Asian markets up until March 2o, a figure that reflects an increase of 15 percent year-on-year. The increase is driven largely by the uptick in cherry exports as the main market is China.

The U.S. follows in second place with over 476,000MT received, showing a decrease of slightly more than 10 percent year-on-year.

The European markets have received more than 276,000MT, Latin America with over 253,000MT, the Middle East has seen over 35,000MT and Canada with more than 30,000MT of fresh Chilean fruit.

The top Chilean fruits shipped worldwide are led by table grapes with more than 490,000MT, followed by cherries at over 352,000MT.

Continuing with apples with 238,000MT, then plums with more than 118,000MT, followed by blueberries at over 117,000MT, pears, then nectarines, avocados, mandarins and finally peaches.

The main market for tables grapes with 52 percent of total exports, blueberries at 72 percent of the total and mandarins with 91 percent of the total is the U.S.

The destination of cherries, plums and nectarines at 95 percent, 51 percent and 42 percent of total exports, respectively, is Asia, especially China.

Regarding apples with 56 percent of the total, the main market was Latin America. While pears at 54 percent and avocados at 75 percent have been sent mainly to Europe.