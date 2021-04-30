Job Posting: Berry Grower - Tasmania, Australia - FreshFruitPortal.com

Grow your career with one of Australia’s largest fresh produce companies. We have farms in four locations throughout Australia. Our newest farm in Tasmania boasts delicious crops of raspberries and blueberries.

What will I contribute?

The Grower role is instrumental in ensuring optimal health and production of our berry crops. You’ll be involved in determining budgets and crop forecasts, develop strategies to ensure we continue to produce first grade produce, and develop a team of people who want to learn from you.

Here’s what you’ll be doing.

Managing climate and crop inputs to optimise production

Scouting and investigating pest and disease issues, and assigning effective corrective actions

Providing input to budget yield levels

Providing input to budget labour requirements

Calculating and advising energy and water usage requirements

Ensuring plants are able to produce first grade quality fruit

Researching and benchmarking against competing businesses

Mentoring and developing a team

Driving a safety culture.

What do I need for the role?

We’re looking for someone with:

Minimum 4 years’ experience in a similar role, with significant experience in protected cropping, climate, and fertigation management

A degree qualification in Horticulture, Science, or related discipline

Excellent communication skills

Well-developed time management skills

Attention to detail

Commitment to delivering a high level of service

Problem solving skills

A forklift license is an advantage

Chemical Certification Australia accreditation is preferred.

What does Perfection offer me?

You’ll join a company that’s on an exciting journey of innovation and growth. The Perfection Fresh Group is an Australian-based business that grows, packs and markets fresh produce both domestically and internationally.

One of Australia’s largest family businesses, Perfection Fresh has a history of 40-plus years, and is listed on the Australian Financial Review’s top 100 private companies in Australia. We employ more than 1000 people across a wide range of settings, including farms, glasshouses, markets, value-add production, and corporate services. Find out more about us on www.perfection.com.au

To apply please send a Resume and Cover Letter to Sarah Owen – sarah.owen@perfection.com.au

Note: We recruit our roles directly. Recruiters – please don’t reach out to our managers or forward us candidates. If we need your help, we’ll be in touch.