Berries and lemons a bright spot in U.S. Q1 fruit sales

While most of the top-10 fruit categories saw lower dollar sales in U.S. retail during the first quarter of 2021 year-on-year, berries and lemons were a bright spot.

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and lemons all saw gains, while apples, bananas, avocados, mandarins and oranges experienced lower sales, according to United Fresh's FreshFacts on Retail Q1 2021 Report, which cited Nielsen data.

In the number-two spot, strawberries saw the biggest percentage gain year-on-year, growing by 12.4 percent to hit total sales of $904 million.

Blueberries, in seventh place, saw sales grow by 11.9 percent to $564 million while ninth-place raspberries experienced a 3.8% uptick to $303 million.

In tenth-place, lemons saw 3.8 percent growth to total $223 million.

Although six of the top-ten fruits sale declines in dollar sales, the decreases were all limited to just a few percentage points.

Apples dropped by 1.4 percent to $1,078 million, bananas fell by 1.7 percent to $851 million, grapes by 0.1 percent to $793 million, avocados by 3.6 percent to $654 million, mandarins by 1 percent to $623 million, and oranges by 1.8 percent to $380 million.

According to the FreshFacts report, the increased dollar sales for berries and lemons reflect inflationary increases. The volume sold for most of those four categories was less than the dollar sales increase, while for lemons both were on par.