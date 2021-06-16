Jupiter Group and Babybel launch snackpack - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Fresh produce grower and prepared food solution provider, Jupiter Group has this week unveiled the latest update to its offering, partnering with Babybel®, the UK’s No.1 snacking cheese brand, to launch Babybel Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes, an exciting new addition to their line-up.

Jupiter’s innovative 75g new snack pack is launching in the food-to-go fixtures of Tesco stores nationwide, and is available as a standalone item or as part of Tesco’s popular meal deal, presented in a handy format, featuring Babybel Light cheese alongside juicy grapes and crunchy apple slices.

With Google searches for ‘healthy snacks’ up by 110% and +250m to-go snacks being chosen for health reasons (+18% vs YA ) the new launch caters to consumers seeking a healthy snack or lunchbox option, presenting a strong sales opportunity for retailers.

With Babybel already a household brand loved for its fun portion-controlled formats, Babybel Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes adheres to Public Health England’s recommended 100 calorie cap for snacks, offering simple, natural goodness with 73 calories per pack, and is also rich in protein and source of calcium. This makes it the perfect grab-and-go snacking option for adults and kids alike, as busy lives resume but health remains firmly on the agenda.

Also suitable for vegetarians and naturally lactose free, whilst being free from added colours, flavours and preservatives, the snack pack features Babybel Light Cheese, a natural reduced fat cheese made with 175ml of pasteurized milk and half the fat of Babybel Original, making it a winner for the health-conscious consumer market.

Jennie Dettmer, Marketing Development Manager at Bel, says, “We are excited that Jupiter were keen to work with Babybel to bring Babybel Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes to the market. This launch is set to drive incremental sales by catering to consumers’ interest in healthy snacks. At 73 calories and a refreshingly natural new choice in Food to Go, it makes for a great complementary snack to a sandwich or salad or a perfect little stand-alone option. Further bolstering Babybel’s popularity and building on the brand’s established reputation as a natural portion-controlled snack, the new real cheese and prepared fresh fruit pack is ideal for snacks and lunches at work or school.”

Jupiter CEO, Mark Tweddle comments, “We’re really pleased to add value into the market with this new healthy food-to-go option. Combining great tasting Babybel Light with our crisp and crunchy apples and great tasting grapes is sure to be a firm favourite for consumers when reaching for a nutritious snack. It’s exciting for Jupiter Group to be in partnership with the renowned and iconic, red wax sealed cheese snack.”

Babybel Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes recently launched in Tesco and is now available to retailers nationwide in convenient shelf-ready packaging cases of 8.

Babybel Light Cheese, Apple & Grapes – RSP £1, 8x75g