U.S. states struggle with more extreme heat as UFW urges more protections

The U.S. West experienced yet another heatwave this past weekend causing further challenges for farmers, as United Farm Workers urged greater protections for laborers in Washington.

The heat this time hit parts of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah, with temperatures peaking on Monday. This comes after California's Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit the previous weekend, and follows a record-breaking month of hot weather.

June 2021 became the hottest on record for the U.S., with temperatures breaking records throughout the Pacific Northwest – resulting in hundreds of deaths throughout the region.

Advocates urge more worker protections in Washington