Arizona farmers at risk as U.S. declares water shortage on Colorado River

As the Colorado River continues to suffer from drought, the U.S. federal government declared a water shortage at Lake Mead, one of the river's main reservoirs.

The declaration triggers cuts in water supply that will mostly affect Arizona farmers, according to the New York Times.

Beginning next year, Arizona farmers will be cut off from much of the water they rely on, with smaller reductions mandated for Nevada and Mexico.

The shortage declaration will reduce Arizona’s supply of Colorado River water by about 20 percent, or 512,000 acre-feet.

The Bureau of Reclamation, an agency of the Interior Department, declared the shortage as it issued its latest outlook for the river for the next 24 months. That forecast showed that by the end of this year Lake Mead would reach a level of 1,066 feet above sea level or 34 percent of capacity.