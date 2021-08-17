Peruvian avocado exports soared in May

August 17 , 2021
Peruvian avocado exports soared in May

The value of Peruvian avocado exports soared by 49 percent in May, as Peru ramps up avocado production in newer and early-harvesting regions in the north of the country.

Exports totaled US$463 million during the month, with a volume of almost 209,500 metric tons (MT), according to the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation (Midagri).

The regions that produced the most avocado were La Libertad with 33 percent of total production; Lima with 14 percent; Ica at 13 percent; Lambayeque with 11 percent; and Junín with seven percent.

"Peru has positioned itself among the main suppliers of avocados in the largest markets in the world," the Institute for Research and Development of Foreign Trade (Idexcam) said.

The country ranked as the second-largest supplier of avocado in the U.S., France, Japan, Canada and Australia. It is the leading supplier in the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and China.

In July, Midagri announced that agro-exports grew 19 percent in the January to May period, totaling almost $2.9 million.

During this five-month period, traditional agricultural exports reached $86 million, while non-traditional exports totaled $2.2 million, which represents an increase of 20 percent year on year.

The products that stood out were fresh grapes, avocado, fresh mango, frozen mango, asparagus, other fruits and bananas.

