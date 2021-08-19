Hortifrut announces changes in senior executive positions

Berry multinational Hortifrut has announced changes in its ranks of senior executives, with the aim of continuing its development while maintaining its position as a world leader in the agri-food industry.

Juan Ramsay is now the General Manager of Hortifrut in Chile, María Elena Echenique is the company's Corporate Director of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, and Bobby Yavari, Head of Asia Business Development.

Ramsay started in the role on July 1 of this year. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Davis (USA), an MBA from the University of Adelaide (Australia), an MFin from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, and a Diploma in Company Direction del Institute of Directors (UK).

The executive arrives with a strategic and transversal view of the agro-industrial business, holding previous senior executive positions in agricultural management and operations, with commercial experience in international business in more than 15 countries in Asia, Europe and America, in addition to his tenure as general manager for ten years in agribusinesses.

"I joined Hortifrut assuming the mission of leading and managing an ambitious varietal replacement plan with the aim of producing top quality berries, delivering an agile, transparent and profitable service to our producers," he says.

Meanwhile, Echenique will be in charge of leading and planning the strategy of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of the company, generating and facilitating social and environmental actions, as well as its communication.

Her main objective in the medium term is to comply with the Sustainability strategy for the 2021-22 season, working on five pillars: carbon footprint, sustainable packaging, communities, efficient use of water and renewable energy. Echenique previously held various senior management positions at Hortifrut.

The third announcement is the incorporation of Yavari, who at the beginning of this year assumed as Head of Asia Business Development and will handle the business in China, India, Australia and the rest of Asia from China, managing the region more locally.

Yavari's main function will be to develop and expand the business in Asia Pacific through various associations, its own structures in berries and other value-added products, developing and promoting its own brands through various sales and marketing platforms.

The executive, with experience of more than two decades in related industries, also have an undergraduate degree in Engineering from the University of Illinois, an MBA from Northeastern Illinois University and postgraduate degree on Advanced Global Management from Northwestern University with a focus on International Business.

Yavari explains that "our short-term objective is to focus on further developing the tremendous potential of China and other Asian countries through our current partnerships, helping the development of the berry category in China through premium quality offering to educate and expand the consumer base".