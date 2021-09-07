South African blueberries: BerryWorld expects 25% export increase

BerryWorld says it is expecting strong growth in its South African blueberries this season, with expectations of a 25 percent year-on-year uptick in shipments.

Established in 1993, BerryWorld South Africa has grown into the biggest blueberry exporter in the country with low and high chill growing locations in South Africa and Zimbabwe to ensure an earlier start and a longer season.

This 2021-22 season has been the earliest ever for BerryWorld in South Africa with first pick for local supply starting in April.

“We are expecting a strong season with exports up by 25% year-on-year as we continue to work with our expert grower base to extend our season and to deliver the best quality blueberries to our customers around the world,” says Jason Richardson, Managing Director at BerryWorld South Africa.

BerryWorld and its partners hold exclusivity in Southern Africa to grow the premium varieties from award-winning southern hemisphere blueberry programme, Mountain Blue, widely known as MBO.

After the success of the first MBO releases, new second-generation varieties have started to arrive, thrilling consumers around the world, the company said.

BerryWorld Eureka Sunrise was selected by worldwide known breeder Ridley Bell in 2014 for its early period of fruit ripening, high yield, and unique flavour. The variety has all the best qualities of its parent BerryWorld Eureka, including large size and crisp texture and has been highly praised by retailers and consumers alike.

BerryWorld South Africa also runs a dedicated R&D site and partners closely with a dedicated nursery, being experts throughout the supply chain, from seed-to-store.

They supply both BerryWorld brand and own label blueberries which are widely available across leading retailers in Europe, Middle and Far East, as well as domestically.

The BerryWorld Group continues to build confidence within the global blueberry supply with a strong supply from South Africa and Zimbabwe, the company said.