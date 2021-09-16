Moroccan fresh produce exports to Spain continue to rise

Moroccan vegetable and fruit exports to Spain increased during the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year, Morocco World News reports.

Morocco's exports of vegetables and fruits to Spain during the first half of 2021 increased by 2%, amounting to an estimated €562 million, compared to €548 million in 2020, according to the Spanish Federation of Associations of Producers and Exporters of Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers and Live Plants,

Spain's total imports of vegetables and fruits from countries outside the European Union during the same period amounted to €1.2 billion.

Moroccan fruit and vegetable exports have been expanding in European markets over the past few years, continuously exceeding expectations.

The improvement can be attributed to heavy rainfalls that Morocco has experienced last winter, which have had a “very positive impact” on the country’s 2020-21 agricultural season, the Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests announced in March 2021.

The export sector of agricultural and maritime food products has recorded good performance at the beginning of the season despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic.

Exports of fresh fruits and vegetables made between September 1, 2020, and July 27, 2021, reached nearly 2 million metric tons (MT) against 1.88 MT during a similar period last year, recording a growth of 5%, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forestry in August.

Meanwhile in Europe, the agricultural season was marked by a harsh winter and poor harvests, presenting Morocco with an opportunity to intensify its exports to the continent.

Back in June, a union of farmers and agri-cooperatives in the EU submitted a letter to the European Trade Commission, expressing concerns about the “consequences of the EU-Morocco agreement”.