Kroger and Albertsons increase number of stores to divest to C&S

Kroger Co. and Albertsons announced today that they have amended their definitive agreement with C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC (C&S) for the sale of assets in connection with their proposed merger previously announced on Oct. 14, 2022.

The updated divestiture package increases the total store count by 166 to include 579 stores that will be sold to, and continue operating as they do today by the new owner, C&S.

It also includes additional non-store assets such as more infrastructure and access by C&S to the Signature and O Organics private brands. C&S is also now slated to acquire Albertsons’ Haggen banner in addition to the three other banners it already was in line to purchase as part of the divestiture plan.

This amended package modifies and builds on the initial divestiture package that was announced on Sept. 8, 2023, the announcement said.

This announcement comes in response to concerns raised by federal and state antitrust regulators regarding the original agreement.

The companies said they believe the amended divestiture package will bolster their position in regulatory challenges to the proposed merger, including pending court proceedings.

Subject to fulfillment of customary closing conditions, including Federal Trade Commission and/or other governmental clearance, and the completion of the Kroger-Albertsons merger, C&S will pay Kroger an all-cash consideration of approximately $2.9 billion, including customary adjustments.

