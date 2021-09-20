"Incredibly disappointing": PMA forced to cancel Fresh Summit 2021

The Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has canceled this year's edition of its Fresh Summit event, which was due to take place in New Orleans at the end of October.

In a video message, PMA CEO Cathy Burns said the decision had been made due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which devastated the region three weeks ago, and now Tropical Storm Nicholas.

"While recovery efforts continue, New Orleans and the state of Louisiana have been declared federal disaster areas, and even now face another substantial weather impact, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nichola move across the region," she said.

"The reality is that Fresh Summit is much more than three days in October, requiring on-the-ground resources weeks before the event. We are simply not confident that the infrastructure for the an event the scale and the size of Fresh Summit will be in place."

She added that it is "incredibly disappointing" to miss this opportunity to bring everyone together in person this year, especially under such unforeseen circumstances.

