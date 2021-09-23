Great news for horticultural sector and GreenTech - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Full steam ahead for GreenTech Live & Online on 28 - 30 September. An important decision by the government brings the entire Dutch event industry back in motion. From 25 September the social distancing measure will be lifted and a relaxation of the quarantine measure will be implemented for vaccinated travellers from very high-risk areas (UK/USA). Furthermore, new highlights have been added to the programme.

GreenTech welcomes the further relaxation of measures for the entire industry. All necessary precautions to ensure a safe and responsible event for attendees from all over the world are maintained by RAI Amsterdam and GreenTech as organisers. More information about the safety measures and access to the show, see here.

New highlights:

Tuesday 28 September 14.15 - 14.45 hrs (Vision Stage): A one stop solution to feed the world#4. New sustainable horticultural ecosystems are needed to solve the world food problem and to create livable cities. Speakers Ernst van den Ende (Plant Sciences Group of Wageningen UR), Albert Abee (Council of the Municipality of Westland) and Frank van Kleef (Royal Pride Holland/ Agriport A7) will explain.

Wednesday 29 September 10.00 - 11.00 hrs (Xpert Theatre): Energy Efficiency. Are we able to grow emission free and which challenges are we facing? Experts Frank Kempkes (Wageningen University & Research, Business Unit Greenhouse Horticulture), Hugo Plaisier (Ludvig Svensson), Joek van der Zeeuw (Van Dijk Heating), Lisanne Schuddebeurs (Delphy) and Vincent Stauffer (Agrithermic/ Hortinergy) will share their knowledge.

Wednesday 29 September 11.30 - 12.00 hrs (Vision Stage): Will growers be replaced by technology in autonomous greenhouses? Speakers Bram Koppert (PRIVA), Klaas van Egmond (Delphy) and Peter Steeneken (TU Delft) will reflect their vision.

Wednesday 29 September 12.15 - 12.45 hrs (Vision Stage): Inspirational crossover: Gain access to new funds - Rethink your production system. Get inspired by Donald Brenninkmeijer (C&A) and Rajiv Singh (Cofra Holding AG) and hear how they amaze customers and be a force for good.

Wednesday 29 September 15.00 - 15.30 hrs (Vision Stage): Market insights, challenges and opportunities: Medicinal Cannabis. Timo Bongartz (Fluence by Osram), Nic Easley (3C Consulting, LCC), Lucas Targos (urban-gro).

Market leaders present

Many worldwide market leaders and innovators are exhibiting at the show floor. See here the list of exhibitors.

Registration for GreenTech Live & Online

Visitors can register free of charge on www.greentech.nl/live-and- online/

GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Live & Online will be held from Tuesday 28 – Thursday 30 September 2021. GreenTech Amsterdam, in full physical format, from Tuesday 14 – Thursday 16 June 2022. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with the focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face.

GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands. More information via the GreenTech website or follow GreenTech on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.