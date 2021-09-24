Camposol appoints new CEO - FreshFruitPortal.com

The Board of Directors of Peruvian-headquartered multinational Camposol has promoted José Antonio Gómez Bazán as CEO, effective Sept. 21, 2021.

Gómez Bazán was to date Commercial Director for the International Division. During the last months, Chairman Samuel Dyer Coriat was acting as Executive Charmain while the Board of Directors was in the process to hire the new CEO; he will remain from now on as Chairman of the Board.

The appointee has over 20 years of experience in the international food industry. In the last 10 years he has led the transformation of Camposol into a branded fresh and healthy food multinational company. Previously he had held various senior management positions at Chiquita Brands International.

Gómez Bazán is currently serving as a board member in the United Fresh Produce Association, Vice Chair in the Peruvian Avocado Commission and Director in the World Avocado Organization.

He is also former board member in the Produce Marketing Association (PMA), a Harvard Alumni and holds an MBA from INCAE Business School.