Agronometrics in Charts: Hass avocado prices skyrocket in the U.S. market

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Cristian Crespo F. illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

In this week's edition of Agronometrics in Charts, we will take a look at the prices and volumes of Hass avocados in the U.S. market.

In a previous article, we summarized the standout prices of this year, in general, for avocados in the U.S. market as of week 27 for all varieties. This time we will focus only on the prices of the Hass variety, as the price increase has been dizzying, breaking with the regular curve in relation to 2020.

The high prices for conventional Hass avocados have continued until last week. If we look at the graph below, we can see that in week 38, the price of conventional Hass avocados in the North American market was around US$4.54 per kilogram, showing a 75 percent increase year on year. Currently, Hass avocado prices from California and Mexico are being recorded.

Price of conventional Hass avocados in the U.S. market (USD/KG)

This significant increase occurred mainly for the average prices of conventional Hass avocados from California, where in week 38, prices were US$5.20 per kilogram, skyrocketing 29 percent in just one week, as can be seen in the graph below.

Price of Hass avocados from California in the U.S. market (USD/KG)

This increase in prices in the North American market may be due to the decrease of supplies of conventional Hass avocados from Mexico among other reasons, despite the fact that shipments from Peru were higher this year compared to 2020.

Volume of avocados from Mexico in the U.S. market (KG)

We will continue to monitor how avocado prices in the U.S. market are behaving in future articles, now that the California and Peru seasons are beginning to decline, while the season of larger shipments from Mexico begins.

